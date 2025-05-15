50 Cent bashes Diddy after bizarre details emerge in ongoing trial

50 Cent takes a dig at Diddy after Cassie’s shocking testimony

50 Cent revived his longtime feud with Diddy by slamming him on social media as shocking details were uncovered in Cassie Ventura’s testimony during trial.

The 49-year-old rapper took to Instagram and shared several posts poking fun at the disgraced music mogul with regards to the shocking claims made during the trial.

The In da Club rapper shared a screenshot of an article that read, “Cassie Says Diddy Asked Her to Get in Inflatable Pool Filled With Baby Oil.”

The screenshot was then followed by an AI-generated image of Combs in a blue inflatable pool, surrounded by multiple bottles of baby oil, referring to the 1000 baby oil bottles found during an FBI raid at his property.

“Damn he did all that sh–t to go out like this, SMH,” 50 wrote in the caption, adding, “This s–t crazier then [sic] regular crazy.”

The post notably referred to Cassie’s testimony on Tuesday in which she revealed that Diddy forced her into an inflatable pool filled with baby oil in a hotel room.

Despite trying to protest, she alleged, “Something that Sean wanted to happen, that’s what was going to happen.”

Diddy’s trial started on Monday, for the charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and engagement in prostitution.