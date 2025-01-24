Brody Jenner reveals Jessica Alba inspiration behind daughter’s name

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco on daughter's name inspiration

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco have revealed the heartwarming inspiration behind their daughter Honey Raye Jenner’s name.

The former Hills star shared on SiriusXM’s The Julia Cunningham Show on January 22 that their 17-month-old daughter's name was inspired by the 2003 dance film Honey, starring Jessica Alba.

“She loved that movie, and I did too, actually. I watched it,” Jenner shared. “It's a great movie and I don't know for some reason, 'cause she had another name picked out, Honey just clicked.”

Jenner explained how the idea came about when Blanco suggested the name.

“She goes, ‘What about the name Honey?’ and I was kinda like, ‘I really like that.’ Just being able to call your daughter Honey. Her skin, it looks like, it's like honey.”

In the movie Honey, Jessica Alba plays Honey Daniels, a dance instructor in New York City with aspirations of becoming a top hip-hop choreographer. The film’s influence clearly resonated with the couple as they welcomed their daughter in July 2023.

Now a proud father, Jenner reflected on how Honey has completely changed his life.

“She's just, I mean, she's my world,” the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star said. “I'm just so in love. It's crazy. I never knew that I could love something this much.”

Fatherhood has also shifted his perspective on everyday life, including how he views other children.

“I was telling somebody today, you know, I used to be that guy on the plane where, when I hear the baby's crying and I'm like, ‘Please shut that baby up.’ And now I'm that guy on the plane where if I hear somebody else's baby, I'm like, ‘It's okay. No, it's okay. Would you like me to help?’”