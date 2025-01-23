King Charles breaks silence on Prince Harry's security battle

Harry's legal battle over security sparks explosive tensions with King Charles

Prince Harry’s ongoing legal battle with the Home Office over police security has sparked fresh tensions within the royal family, particularly with King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex is seeking to have police protection reinstated for himself and his family when they visit the UK, following the removal of their taxpayer-funded security in 2020 after Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals.

At the time, they were in Canada as the global COVID-19 pandemic worsened, and with their location widely known, Harry and Meghan expressed concerns over their safety.

Although Harry now has a “bespoke” security arrangement, it means the government evaluates his need for protection on a case-by-case basis, unlike the automatic security provided during his time as a working royal.

Harry’s legal bid faced a setback when the courts ruled that the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) acted within the law when it removed his automatic security.

However, he has secured the right to appeal, which is scheduled for April. This legal fight is reportedly causing tension with King Charles, who is said to find Harry’s decision to sue the government “embarrassing.”

A royal insider revealed that Charles feels frustrated, especially as Harry claims his father could overturn the decision to deny him police protection, despite RAVEC’s independence.

"The King is said to find it embarrassing that his son is taking legal action against His Majesty's Government.He's the King, he could sort that out any time he wants," a source in Harry’s camp stated, heightening the already strained father-son relationship.

The ongoing legal battle over security continues to strain Prince Harry's relationship with King Charles, with the Duke’s claims of his father’s influence adding further tension to an already complex family dynamic.