Lilibet sends heartwarming message to beloved sister Princess Charlotte

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent move appears to be a positive step towards beginning a new chapter with the royal family.

Lilibet, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, sent a heartfelt message to William and Kate Middleton's eldest daughter by twinning with her in the latest family photo released by her parents.

The California-based couple delighted fans as they released a new picture in their 2024 Christmas card.

The snap showed Meghan and Harry bending down to greet their children, who had their backs turned to the camera.

However, King Charles III's granddaughter Lilibet could be seen wearing a blue and white summer dress while her auburn curly locks were let down.

The little Princess was also sporting a pair of white knee socks and dark shoes. Archie was wearing a pair of jeans and a khaki jumper. It was the first time the Sussexes released an official picture of Lilibet since 2022.

The three-year-old's floral dress bore a striking similarity to those regularly favoured by her cousin across the pond. Prince Louis' daughter loves to wear a good floral dress when she's out and about or attending royal engagements with her parents.

One of these appearances was in 2022 when she attended the Easter Sunday church service with the rest of the royals and sported a Rachel Riley dress - a children's clothing brand she regularly wears.

Now, the brand's designer weighed in on the true meaning behind Princess Lilibet's sartorial choice and suggested her dress appeared to reflect a "British influence".

"As many of our designs have a traditional feel to them, it would be lovely to see the Sussexes' embrace Harry's roots in one of our designs," she told the Mail.