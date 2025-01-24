Demi Moore makes history with first Oscar nomination at age 62

Demi Moore revealed she was deeply affected by being labeled as a popcorn actress.

Demi Moore celebrated a major milestone in 2025.

For the first time, the 62-year-old star has been nominated for the Oscars thanks to her pivotal role in The Substance.

She has garnered a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role of Elisabeth Sparkle, who is an aerobics instructor experimenting with a black-market drug which promised youth and beauty.

She will be competing against Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascon, Mikey Madison, and Fernanda Torres.

After being delayed because of the Los Angeles wildfires, the Oscar nominations were finally released on Thursday morning.

Earlier this month, the Charlie’s Angel: Full Throttle actress won her first ever Golden-Globes award for her incredibly praised performance in the sci-fi horror film.

In 2024, Demi had a comeback, emphasised by her first Golden Globe win. The Hollywood legend, who was a major film star in the '90s, came back to the big screen last year with the gory slasher The Substance.

The award winner's return to fame comes after films like Striptease (1996) and G.I. Jane (1997) didn’t perform well, leading to less blockbuster opportunities in the years that followed.

In a tearful Golden Globes acceptance speech, the star revealed she was labeled as a "popcorn actress" decades ago, which left a huge and lasting impact on her.