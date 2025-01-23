K-pop idols to give Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa tough time in major music event

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, and other singers are facing extremely tough competition from K-pop idols in upcoming major music event.
On Wednesday, January 22, iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025 unveiled the complete list of the nominees, revealing that K-pop sensations Lisa and Rose from BLACKPINK have made it to the Best Music Video category, competing against the Cruel Summer, Espresso, Levitating, Mockingbird and more hitmakers for the winning title.
Lisa’s Rockstar and Rose’s APT., featuring Bruno Mars, will be contesting with Swift’s Fortnight, Carpenter’s Please Please Please, Lipa’s Houdini and more.
Following is the complete list of the nominees for the Best Music Video: Socially Voted Category:
APT. – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
Beautiful Things – Benson Boone
Die With A Smile - Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
Fortnight – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
Houdini – Dua Lipa
Houdini -Eminem
I Had Some Help – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen
LUNA - ATL Jacob X FEID
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
Please Please Please - Sabrina Carpenter
Rockstar – Lisa
In addition to challenging Swift, Carpenter, Eminem, Lipa and more singers, Lisa, 27, has also nabbed a nomination for K-pop Artist of the Year, same category in which BTS' Jimin is eyeing the coveted award with his single WHO.
Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin both receive Academy recognition for A Real Pain'
Princess Anne returns to home following solo South Africa trip
Lola Sheen openly talks about her struggles with anxiety
Duchess Sophie shares childhood memories linked to Royal Standard Flag
The 2025 Oscar nominations are finally out!
Prince Harry praises his wife Meghan Markle as 'ideal boss'