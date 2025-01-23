K-pop idols to give Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa tough time in major music event

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, and other singers are facing extremely tough competition from K-pop idols in upcoming major music event.

On Wednesday, January 22, iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025 unveiled the complete list of the nominees, revealing that K-pop sensations Lisa and Rose from BLACKPINK have made it to the Best Music Video category, competing against the Cruel Summer, Espresso, Levitating, Mockingbird and more hitmakers for the winning title.

Lisa’s Rockstar and Rose’s APT., featuring Bruno Mars, will be contesting with Swift’s Fortnight, Carpenter’s Please Please Please, Lipa’s Houdini and more.

Following is the complete list of the nominees for the Best Music Video: Socially Voted Category:

APT. – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars

Beautiful Things – Benson Boone

Die With A Smile - Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

Fortnight – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Houdini – Dua Lipa

Houdini -Eminem

I Had Some Help – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

LUNA - ATL Jacob X FEID

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Please Please Please - Sabrina Carpenter

Rockstar – Lisa

In addition to challenging Swift, Carpenter, Eminem, Lipa and more singers, Lisa, 27, has also nabbed a nomination for K-pop Artist of the Year, same category in which BTS' Jimin is eyeing the coveted award with his single WHO.