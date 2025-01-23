Zara, Mike Tindall spark relocation rumours with deep ties to Australia

The couple has often referred to Australia as a "home from home"

Zara and Mike Tindall, known for their down-to-earth charm, are at the center of speculation about a potential move to Australia, the country where their love story began.

The royal couple first met in Sydney during the 2003 Rugby World Cup, with Zara's cousin, Prince Harry, introducing them. Recalling their connection, the couple has often referred to Australia as a "home from home."

Betting experts are now predicting the move could become a reality, with odds of 8/13 suggesting a permanent relocation may be on the cards.

During their latest trip, Zara expressed her affection for the country, saying it was "the perfect way to start the year," further fueling the rumours.

Their romance, which blossomed over a casual lunch during Mike's rugby career ups and downs, has been described as a fairy tale.

Despite challenges, including Mike being dropped from the team before the World Cup semi-final, he regained his spot and contributed to England's iconic victory against Australia in the final.

The couple, now in their 40s, has embraced their increasing public roles and remain popular figures.

Royal insiders suggest they could play a bigger part in supporting senior royals, including Prince William. Moving to Australia, where their love story began, could symbolise a fresh chapter in their journey together.