Charlie Sheen’s daughter Lola finds solace after dark struggles

Lola Sheen started a faith based podcast named 'Heavenly Bonded.'

Lola Sheen, daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, revealed she chose to be baptized this month after experiencing a tough time in her personal life.

On Wednesday, January 22, the 19-year-old, who is the youngest of two daughters shared by the former couple, opened up to her Instagram followers about reaching "rock bottom" due to a "deep depression."

In the post the California born wrote, "I felt so lost and hopeless, and was just doing my best to make it to the next day."

"I just accepted my life was going to be like that forever, and thought I would never genuinely laugh again. Until, I met not only my Savior but my best friend, Jesus," she added.

For the teen, finding her faith felt like a "supernatural" event.

According to Lola, it was religion that helped her overcome a severe struggle with anxiety, explaining that it brought her an unexplainable sense of peace. Two and a Half Men star's daughter further stated that she now laughs at things she would usually cry to.

"Jesus fulfilled His promise of making me new, and completely renewed my mind. He is the only reason why I’m here today and made my life worth living," the post continued.

After her Baptism, Lola initiated a faith-based podcast, titled Heavenly Bonded, where the teen talks about her journey after finding her new faith.