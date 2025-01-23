'Narcissists' Harry, Meghan won’t divorce 'even if they wanted' to: Report

Harry and Meghan’s marriage isn’t going anywhere — not because of love alone, but because their brand depends on it.
According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “know that they are tied together; their value is in being a couple.”
“Even if they wanted to split, they couldn’t,” the insider added. “And honestly, they are obsessed with each other. They are just two narcissists.”
The speculation stemmed from a Vanity Fair report claiming Meghan’s team had floated the idea of a post-divorce book to a major publisher. However, sources close to the couple and their $20 million Penguin Random House deal shut down the claims as baseless.
“They are worth more together,” explained a publishing insider, adding that their financial and media deals, from Netflix to memoirs, rely heavily on their united image.
Vanity Fair clarified the so-called “divorce book” was purely hypothetical, meant only to gauge interest if a split ever happened. No manuscript exists, and the publisher never made an offer.
