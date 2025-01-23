Mandy Moore breaks down driving past her LA home destroyed by wildfires

Mandy Moore went to a doctor's appointment with her youngest child.

Mandy Moore took to Instagram on Wednesday, to update her fans about her mental health after visiting her Altadena property that burned down due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

She returned to the area for a doctor’s appointment with her youngest child, four-month-old daughter Lou.

The 40-year-old actress shared that she was driving past the remains of her family home which left her sobbing in the car.

In her recent post on Instagram, she captioned, "Now that the adrenaline has subsided, reality has a sharper focus and the anxiety manages to nestle in nightly."

The This Is Us alum expressed how she’s trying to be there for her three children, but confessed she often feels like she is failing. Mandy explained that she is constantly on the phone, trying to answer difficult questions and trying the hardest to keep everything running, all while struggling with grief and a shorter temper.

Mandy Moore got emotional talking about her children.

On top of losing her home, Mandy has also faced backlash from rageful fans on social media for sharing a fundraising link to support her family members, whose home was also destroyed in the catastrophic fires.

The singer-turned-actress further opened up that visiting the site she once called home and seeing it in ruins brought tears to her eyes, and admitted, "I choked back sobs."