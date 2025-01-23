Kanye West subtly snubs Kim Kardashian with new launch

Is Kanye West dissing Kim Kardashian with new venture?

Kanye West is coming for Kim Kardashian’s fashion venture as he is set to launch a strikingly similar range of bodysuits.

The 47-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a glimpse into his new fashion launch on Stories.

“Yzy women’s coming next. SCALING INNOVATION. For anyone in clothing that doesn’t work at Yeezy be afraid Be very afraid,” West wrote in the post.

Ye’s ex-wife Kim’s fashion line Skims is famous for the very same sort of bodysuits that Bianca Censori, his current wife is also seen wearing.

Censori has been regularly sporting the Heartless rapper’s creations.

Kanye has been involved with the Kardashians star’s brand as well prior to their divorce, to the point of Kim calling then-husband the “ghost creative director” of Skims, although he’s had little involvement since the launch.

This comes after the Carnival hitmaker helped his ex-wife launch her fashion brand in 2019. “Skims is so based on a lot of the Yeezy ideas,” Kanye revealed at the time. “I had to use my relationships in fashion in order to establish Kim so fashionable people would say, ‘I’m down to wear Kim’s line.’”