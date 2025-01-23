Selena Gomez's fans furious over rumors of Benny Blanco joining 'Tangled'

Selena Gomez's fans stormed social media with rude remarks about Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez's fans have shared their honest opinions and reactions to rumours of her fiancé, Benny Blanco, being in the talks to play Tangled’s heartthrob Flynn Rider in the Disney's live-action remake of the 2010s’ film.

In December, Variety reported that the live-action adaptation of Tangled was in development, with Michael Gracey speculated to direct. Ever since then, rumours about a potential cast for the lead roles have begun circulating all over social media.

New rumours emerged this week, implying that the 36-year-old songwriter could be cast as Flynn, a character that was originally voiced by Zachary Levi.

Fans of the widely beloved movie took their discontentment to X, formerly known as Twitter, with one saying, "Don't ruin this movie for me."

One expressed that Benny and Flynn look nothing alike so the casting wouldn’t make sense.

"Guess we're getting a musical number with autotune in the tower!" another user remarked.

Fans have made it clear they are not happy with the alleged news, with many previously calling for Sabrina Carpenter to play Rapunzel and Avan Jogia or Milo Manheim to play the iconic thief.

Others suggested Kathryn Hahn’s name for the role of Mother Gothel.

Many others put Zayn Malik and Taylor Zakhar Perez’s names in the ring to take on the role of the notorious thief.