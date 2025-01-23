Prince Harry risks millions to secure justice and apology for Princess Diana

Prince Harry achieved a significant victory against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of The Sun, following a settlement that averted a high-stakes trial.



The agreement included key admissions from NGN, marking a milestone in the Duke of Sussex’s ongoing battle with the media over privacy violations.



The Duke, alongside Lord Tom Watson, was prepared to face NGN in an eight-week trial, pushing the publisher further than any previous claimants. Their determination to hold the media group accountable ultimately led to a settlement that Harry described as a "monumental victory."

This result came with considerable risk. If the trial had proceeded and Harry had been awarded less than NGN's settlement offer, he could have been liable for millions in legal costs, as UK laws often require claimants to pay both sides' fees in such scenarios.

Harry’s legal team emphasised that his persistence, even in the final days before the trial, secured critical admissions from NGN.

The admissions acknowledged the use of unlawful methods, including by private investigators working for The Sun between 1996 and 2011.

A spokesperson for Harry noted, “The apology provides all the insight you need,” highlighting the importance of this acknowledgment in the case.

Among the claims, Harry secured an apology for the invasion of his privacy as well as the private life of his late mother, Princess Diana. He has long alleged that Diana was among the first victims of such unethical practices by the tabloid press.

The case also reflects Harry’s frustration over media coverage of his family, which he cited as a driving force behind his legal actions. He criticised what he described as “aggressive and vengeful coverage” of his immediate family, particularly after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as working royals in 2020.

This settlement, secured after years of legal battles, not only validates Harry’s claims but also underscores his commitment to holding the media accountable for its past transgressions.