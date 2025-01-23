Adam Scott addresses his wild behaviour on ‘Severance’ set

Adam Scott revealed why he needed medical attention while filming for 'Severance.'

Adam Scott has bounced back from an injury he suffered on the set of the hit thriller series Severance.

During his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, the 51-year-old star mentioned he had a concussion from the injury, which caused continuous and difficult to control nosebleeds.

He humorously explained his experience, sharing how his stubborn nosebleeds became a challenge on set.

The Parks and Recreation alum mentioned that no matter what was tried, they couldn’t get his uncontrollable bleeding to stop.

"It was disgusting and frustrating, but also, when there's an actor who has a nose that will not stop bleeding, obviously, it's cocaine, right? We all know this," he joked.

Seth playfully suggested that the cause of Adam’s persistent nosebleeds might have been a result of a drug dealer roughing him up over unpaid dues.

"I was just sort of overcompensating and making way too many cocaine jokes," the actor stated.

"Trying to reassure everyone that it wasn't cocaine."

However, despite his best efforts, the actor failed to convince his castmates and crew members he wasn’t on drugs.

"By the end of the day, everyone thought it was cocaine."

They then shifted to a serious tone, where Adam disclosed he then had to be rushed to the emergency room to seek medical attention.