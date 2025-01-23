Rihanna honours Lynn Ban's legacy following her tragic death

Lynn Ban, who died after suffering brain injury, has received heartfelt tribute from Barbadian singer Rihanna.

Taking to Instagram, Rihanna mourned over the tragic loss and described the Ban, a jewelry designer and member of the Bling Empire: New York as “our fairy godmother.”

This comes after Sebastian Ban announced the miserable update of his mother’s death, through her official Instagram account.

"She wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery."

Sebastian went on adding, "She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know. She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for.”

“She took care of me, my dad, and our entire family throughout her whole life."

"Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be," the jewelry designer's son added.

For the unknown, Lynn Ban suffered brain bleeding after falling from a mountain while skiing. She took her last breath after undergoing emergency craniotomy.