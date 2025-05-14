Prince William makes final call on future ties with Harry: 'Unforgiving'

Prince William's true feelings revealed after his estranged brother made a public reconciliation offer.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his feud with the royal family during a recent headline-making interview with BBC.

Following a major setback in his security case, Harry expressed his desire to make amends with the royals. He stated, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."

However, the former working royal's move was not received well by the senior royals especially the future King, William.

As per Page Six, Harry's interview was the "last straw" in the Sussexes' ongoing rift with the royal family.

"I think it’s done… I don’t think there’s [any] coming back from that," claimed the source.

An insider shared, "Before the interview, we thought, ‘Come on William, extend a hand to your brother. But now it seems that Harry hasn’t learned s**t."

On the other hand, royal commentator Hugo Vickers discussed Harry's role in Prince William's coronation, which seems rare after the bombshell interview.

He said that the Prince of Wales might "theoretically" invite Harry, "but quite frankly he can do what he likes. It is not set in stone. The Duke of Windsor was not invited to [Queen Elizabeth’s] coronation in 1953. There was a lot of discussion about it. We know that William is unforgiving anyway."