Natalie Portman shares real reason behind living in Paris with kids

Natalie Portman has recently shared real reason behind living in Paris with her kids.

In a new interview with Net-a-Porter, the May December actress admitted that she finds the people in Paris “incredibly friendly” compared to those living in Los Angeles.

They are not rude unlike in LA, as she said that whenever she goes back to the United States now, “I am like, ‘Oh, I would go into a store and not say hello to everyone there? It’s weird”.

Reflecting on western culture, Natalie noted that there is a common assumption everywhere the culture is same “and kind of evened out by all this pop culture that everyone consumes”.

“It’s not true: it’s extremely specific here, and the culture is very different in both deep and surface ways,” explained the 43-year-old.

The Atonement actress that Parisians understand her boundaries as “they are very good at privacy in Paris”.

“I feel like the biggest compliment is ‘elle est très discrète’ [‘she is very discreet’],” noted the mother of two kids whom she shares with former husband Benjamin Millepied.

Elsewhere in the interview, Natalie has expressed her gratitude for raising kids with politeness and appreciation for affection that comes with living in France.

“All the kids that come to my house are, like, ‘Bonjour Madame,’ and give me the bise [cheek-to-cheek kiss],” she mentioned.

Natalie continued, “And before they leave, they are, like, ‘Thank you for having me,’ and if I’m not nearby, they’ll come and find me to say it.”

While discussing Parisian lifestyle, the Pride and Prejudice actress pointed out there’s “always some incredible exhibit or concert or dinner party or writers in town”.

“Something fascinating and stimulating happening. And the frequent vacations are so clutch!” she told the outlet.