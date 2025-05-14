Drew Barrymore spills one daily habit that changed her life

Drew Barrymore has recently revealed one daily habit that completely changed her life.

On May 13, the Never Been Kissed actress took to Instagram and posted a behind-the-scene clip talking about her planner and how she kept herself in check every day.

In the video, Drew opened up that she has an “affinity to pick calendars” but they are so big and she can’t carry everywhere therefore, she got a small personal notebook to list down her daily tasks.

What she does with this notebook? Drew shared that she writes down what I do need to do this week and then I check the boxes once I have done it.

By doing this, the Charlie’s Angels actress “get the satisfaction of accomplishment”.

In the caption, Drew wrote, “When the day ahead feels overwhelming, I now turn to my checklist.”

The Blended actress said that she “highly recommend it. Every time you complete a task; you get to check a box! It’s kind of fun,”

“I even include the simplest things, like ‘ate breakfast’ or ‘finished a meeting,’ because every little win counts,” explained the 50-year-old.

Meanwhile, the Big Miracle actress added, “Each box I check gives me a small boost of momentum—and by the end of the day, those small wins really add up.”