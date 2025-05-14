Sarah Ferguson opens up on 'vital role' as concerns for Beatrice, Eugenie grow

Sarah Ferguson made an emotional video statement in honour of a key royal figure.

On May 14, the Duchess of York released a meaningful video clip from her recent appearance at the Creative Women Platform Forum.

During the conversation, Sarah recalled her time as a daughter-in-law of the late Queen Elizabeth, stating it was her greatest honour.

In a video posted on her official Instagram handle, Beatrice and Eugenie's mother made a light-hearted comment, "I have her [Queen's] dogs. I have her Corgis. So every morning they come in and go, you know, 'woof woof' and all that, I'm sure it's her talking to me."

Later on, she praised the "amazing" monarch, stating, "...the real thing is that I had the greatest honour to be her daughter-in-law, you know that's pretty huge."

Alongside the video, Sarah wrote a message, detailing that the event was held to "celebrate the vital role women play in shaping a more sustainable, innovative and compassionate world."

The former working royal shared she was grateful to join inspiring women as a speaker at the Creative Women Platform Forum.

At the end of her note, Sarah said she was proud to reflect on the legacy and "incredible example" set by the late Queen, who was a "guiding light in my life, and for so many others around the world."

It is important to note that the Duchess of York and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, are no longer working royals due to several controversies attached to the former couple.

However, there are reports of growing concerns about the future royal roles of their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, especially during Prince William's reign.