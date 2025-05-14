Kesha makes surprising revelation about ‘Dreamgirls’

Kesha has recently made surprising revelation about Dreamgirls during an appearance on Jennifer Hudson’s eponymous talk show on May 13.

The Sing star asked Kesha, “I've seen you perform before but we've never got a chance to meet… And I heard that we almost crossed paths.”

“I was an extra on Dreamgirls,” revealed the Take It Off crooner, who starred in the movie.

Kesha, whose full name is Kesha Sebert, told Jennifer, “Serious. Bible. For like $120, for 16 hours, I sat there with my hair teased to the gods. Oh my God, no offense, I hated it.”

To which the host quipped, “I'm gonna go rewind it back and try to spot you in the film. This is amazing.”

Elsewhere on the show, Kesha opened up about being an extra in a big auditorium in LA during one day of filming

“I don't remember the name of the theatre, but we shot everything in downtown L.A.,” confirmed Jennifer.

For the unversed, Jennifer starred opposite Beyoncé and Anika Noni Rose in the 2006 musical from director Bill Condon, which featured the trio as a musical group, the Dreamettes.

She also earned the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the Dreamgirls, which was adapted from the Broadway musical of the same name.

Meanwhile, Kesha is all set for the release of her sixth album, Period, which marks her first album as an independent artist under her label, Kesha Records.

“I'm really excited for the world to hear this,” she told Jennifer.

Kesha added, “A lot of hard work, a lot of joy really coming back home to myself and feeling what freedom really looks like, feels like, sounds like.”