Queen Camilla issues major update after Palace makes new changes

Queen Camilla made a delightful announcement about a key project close to her heart following an emotional evening with King Charles.

The 77-year-old royal launched her charity, The Queen’s Reading Room, in 2023 to promote the power of reading in the UK. Every year, the initiative holds a festival which brings authors and readers together.

As the palace organises the event for the third year in a row, this time a key change has been made to the venue. After the first two events were held in Hampton Court Palace, this time around, it will be held at Chatsworth in Derbyshire.

As this year’s festival will celebrate the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen and will feature a special screening of Pride and Prejudice in the garden at Chatsworth. Hence, the new location is also the famous backdrop for the film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

The event, which will be held at on September 19 and 20, will have a star-studded line-up of authors including: Bridget Jones author, Helen Fielding, romance novelist Dame Jilly Cooper and author of the popular Bridgerton series, Julia Quinn.

Moreover, comedian Richard Osman, historian Peter Frankopan and gardening legend, Alan Titchmarsh will be in attendance. While, crime writer Peter James, author Rupert Everett, Lady Anne Glenconner and Gyles Brandreth will make special appearances.