Bella Hadid shares first meeting with 'Cowboy' Boyfriend Adan Banuelos

Bella Hadid looked back fondly on her first encounter with her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, the youngest Mexican cowboy to ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The supermodel shared that her "cowboy” boyfriend was nothing short of a knight in shining armour as they crossed paths when she was struggling with chronic illness and "self-love issues."

Walking through her love story, the 28-year-old shared that after moving to Texas to be with her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and stepfather, she had begun to feel "a little better, but just still dealing with my own stuff." Then, she added, "The next day, I met my boyfriend."

"I saw him walk in, and it was like a gust of fresh air," Bella recalled in an interview with British Vogue published on Tuesday, May 13. "So he basically came in, walked into the exhibit hall, which is where we do all of the show stuff."

She recounted being at a horse show "getting a cowboy hat fitted" when she saw Banuelos. "I just saw him, and I was lik,e that’s the… I always wanted the cowboy," Gigi Hadid’s younger sister said.

She revealed that Banuelos admitted he hadn’t known who she was before they met, which is something Bella described as "such a breath of fresh air."

For the unversed, the Orebella founder and Banuelos, the celebrated Mexican-American equestrian, first sparked dating rumours in October 2023.