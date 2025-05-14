Future King William drops major clue about Princess Charlotte’s role

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter, who marked her 10th birthday earlier this month, seems to have her sights set on a future mission.

The Prince of Wales, who is being prepared for his destined role as future king, dished on his young daughter’s growing interests and speculations about her royal role in the family continues to spark interest.

During the investiture ceremony held in Windsor Castle on Tuesday, William presented Olympic middle-distance runner, Keely Hodgkinson, 23, with an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire).

The athlete received the honour for winning gold in the women’s 800m at the Paris Olympics last year.

Later, Keely shared that the future king divulged Charlotte’s secret passion, which may culminate into something promising.

“The prince told me his daughter is doing the 400m at the minute and the hurdles and that she did watch me in Paris,” Keely shared. “He told me that he remembers me winning and that he wished he could be there to see it himself.”

Princess Charlotte is known to be a sporty girl, taking after her mother. Moreover, Charlotte’s aunt, Zara Tindall, and great-aunt, Princess Anne – who is an avid equestrian – are also big role models to follow.

Following the Prince Harry’s fallout with the royal family over being treated as the ‘spare’, William and Kate have been particularly concerned about what the future would entail for Charlotte and her little brother Prince Louis.

It is possible that like her aunt Zara Tindall, Charlotte may also indulge in competitive sports.