Michelle Keegan, Mark Wright step out with baby Palma for family lunch

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright looked like the perfect family as they stepped out with their baby daughter for lunch at Villa Bianca restaurant in Hampstead, London, on Tuesday.

The former TOWIE star, 38, and the Brassic actress, 37 embrace parenthood in March with the arrival of their baby girl, Palma.

The couple appear to be enjoying this new phase of life to the fullest.

Michelle looked stylish as she coordinated with husband Mark, who kept it sharp in a fitted T-shirt paired with black trousers and white trainers, as per DailyMail.

To shield their daughter from the sun, the couple kept the hood of the pram up and placed a white blanket over the top.

It is believed that the name 'Palma' has a special significance for the couple, as it is linked to their favourite holiday destination, Mallorca-also setting of their pregnancy reveal photoshoot.

The couple was previously spotted enjoying a walk with their family, including Mark's younger sister Natalya.

For those unware, Michelle is currently filming scenes for the popular Sky One comedy drama Brassic.