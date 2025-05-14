Sofía Vergara schools Jimmy Fallon for blunder

Sofía Vergara doesn't take it lightly if someone makes THIS error

Sofía Vergara roasted Jimmy Fallon for a mistake he made during his late-night talk show which he will not risk repeating now.

Modern Family alum, a recurring guest, had a fun, light-hearted conversation with Fallon during her reappearance at The Tonight Show Monday, May 12.

The interview went by smoothly, but the Broadway actor mispronounced her name while cutting to clip nearing the end of the chat.

Joe Manganiello ex blasted the American comedian playfully for the 'grave' mistake.

"You don't even know how to say my name still," said surprised Vergara.

Continuing the playful banter, the actress said, "Like, you were saying that people are having trouble [pronouncing words]. You're the one having problems with words."

"Usually I say Sofía Vergara," 50-year-old playing along attempted to explain himself, "but I changed it tonight to Sofía Ver-garrre-ah."

The 52-year-old replied with a laugh, "Sexy."

As the Fever Pitch actor went back to introducing the clip, he adopted an exaggerated accent. "I want to show a clip: Here's Sofía Ver-garrr-ah in season 20 of Amerrrrrrrrica's Got Talent. Take a look."

For the unversed, in a shocking turn of events the Emmy nominee has made a bombshell confession that she asks her 33-year-old son, Manolo to order food for her through the apps.

America's Got Talent judge admitted to being a little intimidated by these delivery apps.