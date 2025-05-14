Celine Dion marks full circle moment with rare appearance at 2025 Eurovision

Celine Dion marked a full circle moment with a surprise appearance at the 2025 Eurovision semi-final.

On Tuesday, May 13, the My Heart Will Go On singer moved her admirers to a flood of tears via her emotional message during her rare presence at the annual song contest.

"I'd love nothing more than to be with you," she began while connecting to the audience with a video call and not an actual attendance on the stage. "Switzerland will forever hold a special place in my heart."

"It's the country that believed in me and gave me the chance to be part of something so extraordinary," said Celine, who famously won the contest for Switzerland in 1988.

Now, 37 years later, she described winning the contest as a "life-changing moment" and expressed gratitude to all the people who supported her.

"It's so beautiful and emotional to see Switzerland winning and hosting this incredible event once again," the songstress referred to as the "Queen of Power Ballads" shared before wrapping up the touching video message by saying, "This night is yours, and I hope you feel as proud as I do."

Expressing her wish to be with the live audience, Celine, 57, swiftly put rumours to rest about a possible appearance in the Eurovision finale amid her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Fans were heartbroken to learn that she would neither perform nor attend this year’s final in Switzerland.