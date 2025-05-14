'Mission: Impossible 8' director expresses 'relief' over completion of film

Christopher McQuarrie was scared the whole time during shoot

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is just a few days away from its official release.

The upcoming film includes a lot of challenging and death-defying aerial and under water stunts, all performed organically by the 62-year-old star without the help of CGI.

Director Christopher McQuarrie, in a recent interview, opened how relieved he feels that the shoot has finally ended, and the film has been completed.

He told Deadline, "I absolutely feel relief on this one.”

"You’ve heard us say it before with every ‘Mission’: This is the most complicated thing we’ve ever done; this is the most dangerous thing we’ve ever done; it’s the most ambitious thing we’ve ever done. It’s always true.”

McQuarrie explained that every stunt both in the aerial and submarine sequence represents something and admitted that each, ‘in their own way, is the most complicated, most difficult thing that we’ve done.’

The filmmaker is just glad that the much-awaited movie was completed without any of the cast members sustaining any kind of injuries.

Mission: Impossible 8 starring Cruise, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Hayley Atwell is slated to release globally on May 23.