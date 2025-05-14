'Lilo & Stitch': Ashton Kutcher grabs selfie with interactive stitch doll

Dean Fleischer Camp's new project is set to release on May 23

Lilo & Stitch’s live action version has already created a lot of excitement, even though there are still a few days left for its global release.

The 2025 family film is a remake of the 2002 animated movie of the same name.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the exciting flick follows the story of a blue alien, who makes his way to earth and ends up making a human friend named, Lilo.

The forthcoming project features Chris Sanders doing the voiceover for Stitch. Meanwhile, Maia Keoloha is going to play Lilo.

Other actors from the ensemble cast includes Sydney Agudong, Tia Carrere, Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen.

The adventure comedy has not only spread excitement among fans, but some celebrities are also looking forward to watching the film in theatres.

Recently, Disney dropped some pictures and videos on social media showcasing actors taking selfies with a responsive alien doll.

Renowned actor Ashton Kutcher was spotted wearing a stunning black suit at the event and taking a selfie with the Stitch doll.

On the other hand, Glen Powell also looked excited seeing the doll.

“Stitch’s ohana got bigger today with a few friends from #DisneyPlus and @Hulu”, the production house mentioned.

Lilo & Stitch all set to arrive in theatres on May 23.