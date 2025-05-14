Bella Hadid sets record straight on cosmetic surgery speculations

Bella Hadid has recently set the record straight on face-life and cat-eye surgery rumours.

The supermodel took her fans through her makeup routine while creating her signature foxy look in an Instagram makeup tutorial video posted by British Vogue on May 13.

“They always laugh. People think I’ve gotten a face-lift or gotten that cat-eye thing, whatever it’s called,” said the 28-year-old.

However, Bella explained the “easier way” to get the same look without going under the knife.

“This is going to be insane cause I have no hair stuff with me,” she joked.

Within 60 seconds, Bella got a “snatcheroo” by having her skin face tightened because of the slick bun on the back of her head.

“Belinda is my alter ego; she slays for me during the day. When I get home, Bella again,” stated the model.

Interestingly, Bella also spoke to British Vogue as she shared her thoughts on her alter ego.

“She can be crying from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. but by the time she gets to work, a smile [is] on her face and she’s going to do her job and get through it. That’s Belinda for me,” pointed out the California native.

Bella disclosed that she “feels emotional” when she talked about her alter ego because she used Belinda as a “mask” for “a very long time”.

“When I get home, I am just a depletion. I’m a skeleton,” she added.