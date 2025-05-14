King Charles receives surprising update about royal residence before leaving UK

King Charles III, who's all set to leave UK later this month, has received major update about his royal residence.

Sandringham estate in Norfolk, which was closed for few days after emergency water repairs earlier this month, is 'bursting with life' in new photos.

In new photos shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the monarch's estate resembled a kaleidoscope of colour with blooming flowers galore.

"The Shrubbery is bursting with colour & life. Catch the late spring flowering trees and shrubs at their best over the next two weeks," captioned the estate's social media team.

The royal residence attracts massive attention for it's scenic view as it is located in rural Norfolk and is renowned for its impressive 20,000 acres, sprawling gardens and sublime interiors.

It's one of the King's most beloved retreats and loved by other royals who willingly stay there for the festive season.

One of the pictures showed a tapestry of rainbow-hued flowers in shades of pink and blazing red, while a second image revealed a cluster of purple flowers arranged in flower beds beside perfectly manicured lawns.

Another photo, meanwhile, highlighted what appeared to be wild garlic stems in full bloom.

The stunning royal estate dates back to 1862, when it was purchased by Queen Victoria for her son, the future King Edward VII. The house was rebuilt in 1870 to ensure it was big enough for his growing family.