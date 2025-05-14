King Charles forced to take tough decision despite yearning for peace

King Charles is frustrated by the ongoing royal familial tensions being in headlines, but he is determined to stay firm on his stance.

The monarch feels “betrayed” by son Prince Harry’s latest interview which accused him of not caring about his grandchildren and their security.

Charles, who has a reputation for being a doting grandfather to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, also has regret over missing connection with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A royal insider revealed that the monarch is a soft-hearted person but he is bound by duty to the monarchy first and foremost.

“The King does not like conflict and he would love for this all to be resolved but Harry has to earn the trust back,” a source told Grazia. “The ball is in his court in that respect.”

Prince Harry, who appeared sad and forlorn in his BBC interview after losing his security bid in UK, said that his father won’t speak to him due to the security stuff. Moreover, he was open to a reconciliation with his family.

“The King loves his son and he is very sad he has not spent any time with Archie and Lilibet, but Harry hasn't made reconciliation easy,” the insider continued. “But the door is always open as far as the King is concerned. He’s a magnanimous man, not a malicious one, but his priority is the preservation of the monarchy.”

However, royal commentator Robert Jobson stated that Harry could have used a better approach to ask for a reconciliation.

Robert stated that the King would have offered an opportunity for reconciliation of Harry had not said what he did. However, it remains to be seen if Harry would be able to turn things around for himself amid the ongoing rift.