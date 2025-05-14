Jennifer Lopez suffers painful accident ahead of AMAs

Jennifer Lopez needs time to heal ahead of hosting AMAs

Jennifer Lopez, who is currently gearing up to host the AMAs later this month, had an accident while rehearsing for the awards.

The 55-year-old actress and singer took to her Instagram on Tuesday, May 13th, and shared a picture of herself icing above her nose.

“So…this happened,” she wrote on her Stories alongside the picture, following it up with another picture which revealed a cut across the bridge of the Grammy winner’s nose.

The On The Floor hitmaker shared another picture in the subsequent story with Dr Diamond and thanked him for stitching up her wound. She added, "A week later and a whole lotta ice and I'm good as new."

The musical awards this year are set to take place on May 26th at the BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas, which leaves J.Lo with less than two weeks to heal.

This year would mark her second time hosting the AMAs ten years after she first took the stage in 2015.

Lopez was announced to be the host on April 9th by CEO of Dick Clark Productions who stated, “Jennifer's incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show. We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick-off celebration of summer."