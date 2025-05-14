Princess Kate fulfils 'dream' of key figure with meaningful move

Princess Kate fulfils 'dream' of key figure with latest meaningful move

Princess Kate left a lasting impression on the fashion experts during her latest royal engagement.

The Princess of Wales followed in the footsteps of the late monarch as she presented The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to British designer Patrick McDowell at a British Fashion Council event in London.

Dressed in a chic pantsuit, Princess Catherine mesmerised the award recipient and other designers with her active presence during the ceremony.

In conversation with People, Patrick revealed that it was a "dream" to receive an award from the future Queen, who herself is a fashion icon and trendsetter member of the royal family.

He said, "To see her in person and see her genuine interest and real love of fashion and crucially the people making the clothes which is a love I share, was so special."

Patrick showered praises on the Princess of Wales, stating, "She was so interested, she spent so much time meeting each of the team."

The renowned British designer called Kate a "kind" person, whose genuine interest is so crucial to how British fashion is put forward on a global stage."