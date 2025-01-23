David Beckham praises Royals while family feud with Harry, Meghan

David Beckham has shared his admiration for the Royal Family while addressing his ongoing philanthropic work and connections to the monarchy.



Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the former football star reflected on his role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and his long-standing bond with the British royals.

In a heartfelt conversation with CNBC's Sara Eisen, Beckham expressed his deep respect for the monarchy, stating: “I always get emotional talking about anything I do with our royal family. I was brought up in a household that adored and loved everything about them.”

Beckham has strengthened his royal ties in recent years, becoming an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, King Charles’ sustainability-focused charity, in June 2024. He has also worked closely with Prince William on various charitable initiatives, further solidifying their relationship.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced suggesting tension within the Beckham household regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. While Victoria Beckham is reportedly open to reconciling with the Sussexes, her husband and their sons are said to be hesitant.

A source told In Touch: “David and the boys are still holding a major grudge. They’re super protective of Victoria and don’t believe the Sussexes deserve another chance.”

These dynamics highlight both Beckham's unwavering admiration for the Royal Family and the complexities surrounding his family's relationship with Harry and Meghan.