Julia Garner addresses speculations surrounding Madonna's biopic status

Julia Garner's response to Madonna biopic rumours

Julia Garner has recently responded to Madonna's biopic speculations during an appearance on the Today show on January 22.

Dishing out new details about the biopic, the Golden Globe-winning actress recalled her time with Madonna in December 2023 during her Celebration tour.

“We had fun on stage,” said the 30-year-old.

While trying to avoid the question of whether she is working on the biopic or not, Garner began saying her experience was “amazing and incredible”.

The Ozark star mentioned that she had little information about the upcoming movie but left the questioner at cliff hanger when she revealed that there could be more details in the future.

“Maybe next time, when I come back,” she pointed out.

Earlier, Madonna opened up that she would like to make a movie about her life which is why in 2023, the pop icon worked on a biopic, Who’s That Girl.

The movie was initially developed with Diablo Cody on board as co-writer of the screenplay, which was then titled Little Sparrow.

However, last year, Madonna wrote most of the movie with Erin Cressida Wilson and chose Garner to portray her.

In November 2024, the songstress went to social media to express her annoyance over roadblocks in her quest to bring her movie to life.

Madonna revealed that she “had been working on it for four years,” and it wasn’t an easy ride for her.

“It forces me to think outside the box. I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this in the normal way,” said the singer in a lengthy caption.