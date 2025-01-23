BTS, BLACKPINK eye major wins at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025

Jimin from BTS, and Lisa from BLACKPINK contesting for K-pop Artist of the Year award

BTS and BLACKPINK are expected to make waves in an upcoming major music event.

In addition to prominent south Korean bands, other K-pop acts have earned several nominations in major categories announced by iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025.

Jimin from BTS bagged four nominations in the 12th edition of the coveted music awards.

He nabbed three nominations with WHO, the leading track of his second solo album, in K-pop Artist of the Year and K-pop Song Of The Year as well as Best Lyrics category.

While Jimin’s variety show Are You Sure?!, whom be started with the BTS member Jungkook, entered the competition with a nomination for a Favourite On-Screen award.

Among the four BLACKPINK members Lisa and Rosé are nominated for the Best Music Video nod.

Lisa's ROCKSTAR, the lead single from her debut studio album, Alter Ego, and Rosé global smash hit song APT., in collaboration with Bruno Mars are the songs that made it to the list with the likes of Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and more.

Following is the complete list of nominations for K-pop categories:

K-pop Artist of the Year

aespa

ATEEZ

ENHYPEN

Jimin

Lisa





K-pop Song of the Year

Chk Boom by Stray Kids

Magnetic by ILLIT

Supernova by aespa

Who by Jimin

XO (Only If You Say Yes) by ENHYPEN





Best New Artist (K-pop)

BABYMONSTER

BADVILLAIN

ILLIT





Favourite K-pop Dance Challenge

LE SSERAFIM

KISS OF LIE

Karina from aespa

ILLIT

ENHYPEN

ATEEZ

AESPA

It is pertinent to note that despite major Grammy 2025 snub, a great number of K-pop acts have made it to the nominations of the iHeartRadio titles, showcasing the burgeoning influence of South Korean pop music in the global sphere.