Kate Middleton raises suspicion in outing just after Prince Harry legal win

Kate Middleton steps out just one day after Prince Harry’s historic legal win

Kate Middleton stepped out for the first time since she attended her first royal engagement last week.

The Princess of Wales, who is rarely photographed by the paparazzi, seemingly raised suspicions with latest appearance and given that it took place just hours after Prince Harry marked a historic legal win after a five-year-long battle.

Kate, who underwent a nine-month cancer journey last year, was hardly seen in the public as she took some time away to convalesce. While there were many conspiracy theories spreading like wildfire, the princess was only seen a in what many perceived as a ‘curated’ outing to keep the rumours at bay.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Prince Harry has settled the case against Rupert Murdoch’s NGN, a feat that the royal family did not believe was possible. Just hours later, Kate was seen shopping for eyewear in a casual outing in photos shared by Deuxmoi.

However, eagle-eyed social media users were not convinced this was a mere coincidence.

“Is something about to come out about the family? This is very strange,” IG user Sharon Steed wrote under the post.

Another user pointed out that “Harry and Meghan are almost exclusively papped by backgrid and y’all claim it’s a coincidence”. In response, a user wrote, “According to some backgrid only shows up if they were called up. I guess some are going to have to reconsider that position?”

The exchange suggested that the paparazzi was specifically called to get the exclusive shots.

“She called the paps on herself because Harry got his victory in courts today,” user lilacmagnolia said. While, listentorumi added, “Trying to detract from Harry’s news.”

Few more supported a similar theory.

Gabriela Escolán exclaimed, “What’s with these staged photos? What’s happening?”, while Lauri Harner echoed, “Kate’s almost never papped, what’s up?”

“Monarchy so desperate they have to call the paps,” said another.

Many also claimed that there might be somethings that would either be exposed about the royal family or that they might be making an announcement of some sort.

There were others who defended the outing sharing that it was normal for the members of the royal family to indulge in shopping for personal items and even groceries.

According to user, CoCo Peterson, there is a difference between US and UK coverage of the royal family.

“The only thing weird about this is that someone took pictures of her. The UK press has a ‘gentleman's agreement’ not to publish pictures like this. However, backgrid and DeuxMois don't have this agreement, so you're getting these. I assume whoever took these photos for Backgrid doesn't know how UK press generally operates in regards to the royals, OR... they don't care.”

It is uncertain if the shots were strategically conducted to distract from the news of Harry’s win. It is understood that Kate still harbours a soft corner for her estranged brother-in-law, but it is unclear if she will be reaching out to him.