David Leitch in talks to direct new 'Ocean's' film with all-star cast

David Leitch, the stuntman-turned-director of John Wick and The Fall Guy, is in negotiations to helm a new Ocean's film.

The news was initially reported by The InSneider.

George Clooney, whose Smokehouse brand is behind the Warner Bros. project, is anticipated to return as Danny Ocean in the newest instalment of the heist film franchise.

Brad Pitt, who collaborated on Bullet Train with his old stunt double Leitch, is also anticipated to make a comeback. Casey Affleck and Matt Damon are also part of the group.

In every Ocean film, a gang of crooks carry out ever riskier heists. The most recent film starring Pitt and Clooney, Ocean's 13, was released in 2007.

At the domestic box office, the franchise's three films brought in over $420 million. In 2018, Ocean's 8, a spinoff with a female lead, debuted.

The most recent Ocean's film is the first one in the main series that wasn't helmed by Steven Soderbergh. (Oceans 8 was directed by Gary Ross.)

There are several Oceans films in development besides this one. The Ocean's Eleven story, which is directed by Jay Roach and takes place in 1960s Europe, will feature Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

Love Hurts, a film starring Ke Huy Quan, will shortly be released under Leitch's 87 North production brand. Leitch most recently directed Gosling in the Universal film The Fall Guy.