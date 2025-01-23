Brad Pitt gets candid about kids and marriage with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt's views on children and marriage with Ines de Ramon: Source

Brad Pitt has recently expressed his desire to have more kids with his current girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

Following his divorce from Angelina Jolie, the Troy star’s relationship with his six children has been strained as of late as some of his kids won’t even speak to him.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that Brad expressed his desire to have more children with Ines but he is not in a hurry to tie the knot with his current girlfriend.

Brad “admires” being a dad and has been “pretty open about his desire to have kids with Ines,” shared an insider.

Even though he’s in his 60s, the Wolfs actor has other examples in his circle who are doing “the dad thing” in that age bracket.

The source explained, “Brad still feels young and healthy despite his age on paper, and Ines is plenty young, so although it is in the game plan, there isn’t a big sense of pressure.”

Another source revealed that Ines has moved in with the Babylon actor in Santa Barbara, his home in France.

“It’s all very established and serious,” remarked an insider.

The source further said that Brad is “100%” committed to Ines and he doesn’t need a piece of paper to prove his relationship.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor is not traditional at all as he had all his six children before tying the knot with his former wife Angelina.

Therefore, it’s obvious Brad is not eager to do it all over again in the case of Ines, added an insider.