Tina Turner's lost song from album ‘Private Dancer’ rediscovered

Tina Turner's long- lost song rediscovered

Tina Turner's lost song from the album Private Dancer has been rediscovered.

A long-lost , Hot For You, Baby, originally recorded for her iconic 1984 album Private Dancer, has been rediscovered and will debut on BBC Radio 2 later today.

The upbeat rocker, characterized by showstopping guitar riffs and a quintessentially 1980s cowbell rhythm, was initially intended as an album track during sessions at Capitol Studios in Hollywood.

However, it was shelved in favor of Private Dancer’s chart-topping hits like What’s Love Got To Do With It, Better Be Good To Me, and the title track.

Thought to be missing for decades, the master tape of Hot For You, Baby recently resurfaced while Turner's record label was preparing a 40th-anniversary reissue of her blockbuster album.

The track, a testament to Turner’s signature raspy and powerhouse vocal style, will receive its first public play on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show between 08:30 and 09:00 GMT on Thursday.

Produced by John Grant, the record executive behind Turner’s triumphant mid-career comeback, the song was penned by Australian musicians George Young and Harry Vanda, as per BBC.

Fans may recognize it from a previous rendition by Scottish-Australian singer John Paul Young, known for his disco anthem Love Is In The Air. However, John Paul Young’s version of Hot For You, Baby, released in 1979, didn’t gain significant attention at the time.

This rediscovery adds another gem to Tina Turner’s legendary catalog, further cementing her place as an icon of soul, rock, and pop music. Fans eagerly await the track’s unveiling as part of the Private Dancer 40th-anniversary celebrations.