Netflix makes major announcement ahead of Meghan Markle’s cooking show premiere

Netflix has revealed plans to raise subscription prices in the US, Canada, Argentina, and Portugal, following a surge in subscribers.

The announcement coincides with the upcoming release of Meghan Markle's new lifestyle and cooking series, With Love, Meghan, which has experienced a slight delay.

Originally slated to debut on January 15, the show's release was postponed due to wildfires in California, where production is based.

The Duchess of Sussex has since confirmed that the series will now premiere on March 4, giving fans an inside look at her culinary journey.

The series is a key project for Meghan as her £80 million five-year partnership with Netflix approaches its expiration later this year.

The Duchess is reportedly eager to make a strong impression on the platform, further solidifying her creative contributions to its lineup.

Netflix’s price hike reflects its strategy to maintain revenue growth amidst its expanding catalog of exclusive content, including high-profile projects like Meghan’s upcoming show.