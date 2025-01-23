Dakota Johnson shows support to Chris Martin amid lawsuit in India

Chris Martin issued with legal notice over playful comment about a cricketer.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were spotted having the time of their lives in India.

On January 20, the 35-year-old star and Coldplay frontman enjoyed their gentle stroll through Mumbai, sharing some sweet moments of PDA.

While out exploring the city, the lovebirds, who have been together since 2017, held hands as they walked through the busy streets of the city.

The How to be Single actress rocked a flowing black printed dress with dark sunglasses, paired with brown sneakers and a leather crossbody bag, styling her hair in a messy bun.

While the 47-year-old singer opted for a relaxed and casual look, sporting a blue T-shirt, a matching baseball cap, black pants, and white sneakers for comfort.

A few days earlier, Dakota and Chris were seen on another relaxed outing in the South Asia city, where Coldplay is currently touring, dismissing rumours of split after seven years together.

Recently, Coldplay has come under fire after being served with a legal letter during their tour in the country.

At the concert in Mumbai, the Fix You hitmaker made a lighthearted joke about India’s fastest bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, which wasn’t taken kindly as on January 21, he announced during the concert that he had received a legal notice from the Indian cricket team’s lawyers and read it out loud for the audience.