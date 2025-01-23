Taylor Swift receives historical honour at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift takes another crown at iHeartRadio Music Awards ahead of Grammys

Taylor Swift is making history with 10 nominations at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025.

The 35-year-old pop superstar is leading the nominations alongside Morgan Wallen, as per reports.

The 14-time-Grammy winner will also be receiving an extra special honour as the “tour of the century” for her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The ceremony will also recognize Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey this year with the innovator and icon awards, respectively.

The nominations for iHeartRadio Music Awards which will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, on March 17th, come close to the ceremony of Grammy awards.

Swift is nominated for six awards at the 2025 Grammy Awards for her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker is nominated for both Song and Record of the Year for Fortnight and the 2024 album itself is a contender for Album of the Year.

This year’s nominations made Swift the first women in Grammys history to be nominated for Album of the Year seven times.

Following the nominations announcement, Swift told fans at the Toronto stop of Eras Tour, “You guys have been so wonderful about getting into this album and really understanding where I was coming from with it and you made it, by far, the biggest debut week I’ve ever had of an album."

“And you kept that album at No. 1 for nearly four months. And the most recent thing that you did, because everything that happens is a direct reflection of the passion that you show, is you guys got this album nominated for six Grammys. It’s so unbelievable, so thank you.”