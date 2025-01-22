BLACKPINK's Jennie officially announces debut solo album 'Ruby': Watch teaser

Jennie is finally stepping into the spotlight solo, and she’s bringing a jaw-dropping lineup of collaborators along for the ride.
On Tuesday, January 21, the former BLACKPINK member officially announced her debut album, Ruby, slated to drop on March 7, with a dramatic teaser video that left fans buzzing.
“MY FIRST STUDIO ALBUM COMING SOON RUBY. MARCH 7TH,’ she captioned the post.
The album boasts an all-star roster, including Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, and Kali Uchis — solidifying Ruby as one of the most highly anticipated albums of 2025.
Featuring 15 tracks, the project includes her chart-smashing single Mantra, which soared to No. 2 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.
Since BLACKPINK’s meteoric rise, Jennie has been a trailblazer in K-pop history, from headlining Coachella to dominating the Billboard 200 with Born Pink.
Now, with the launch of Odd Atelier and a partnership with Columbia Records, Jennie is carving her path with full creative control.
“I couldn’t stop planning during our last BLACKPINK tour,” Jennie confessed in a recent Billboard interview. “I still hadn’t accomplished the dream of releasing a solo album, and I wanted to satisfy myself by achieving that goal.”
Zayn Malik teases crowd with subtle statement during 'Stairway to the Sky' gig
Justin Baldoni wants to 'get away from the everyday drama' amid his legal battle with Blake Lively
Anwar Hadid, Dua lipa mark latest appearance in Paris
Chris Martin stops his show midway to address the legal matter
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been the subject of many recent docs, including 'The Fall of Diddy,' 'The Making of Bad Boy,'...
Princess Anne’s Timeless Style: A Look at her beloved Adidas sunglasses