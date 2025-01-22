BLACKPINK's Jennie officially announces debut solo album 'Ruby': Watch teaser

Jennie previously dropped a single from the upcoming album called 'Mantra'

Jennie is finally stepping into the spotlight solo, and she’s bringing a jaw-dropping lineup of collaborators along for the ride.

On Tuesday, January 21, the former BLACKPINK member officially announced her debut album, Ruby, slated to drop on March 7, with a dramatic teaser video that left fans buzzing.

“MY FIRST STUDIO ALBUM COMING SOON RUBY. MARCH 7TH,’ she captioned the post.

The album boasts an all-star roster, including Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, and Kali Uchis — solidifying Ruby as one of the most highly anticipated albums of 2025.

Featuring 15 tracks, the project includes her chart-smashing single Mantra, which soared to No. 2 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Since BLACKPINK’s meteoric rise, Jennie has been a trailblazer in K-pop history, from headlining Coachella to dominating the Billboard 200 with Born Pink.

Now, with the launch of Odd Atelier and a partnership with Columbia Records, Jennie is carving her path with full creative control.

“I couldn’t stop planning during our last BLACKPINK tour,” Jennie confessed in a recent Billboard interview. “I still hadn’t accomplished the dream of releasing a solo album, and I wanted to satisfy myself by achieving that goal.”