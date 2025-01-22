Prince Harry cancels UK plans after receiving good news from lawyers

Prince Harry has reportedly cancelled his plans about the UK after receiving good news from his legal team, as the Duke settled his case against the British media group.

"The Duke of Sussex has changed his mind about travelling to the UK in February, as he's focusing on his Invictus Games event in Canada this year, following a major victory," a source close to Harry has claimed.

They added: "Harry is all excited and in high spirit regarding the 2025 Invictus Games, which will take place in Vancouver from February 8 to February 16.

"I don't think he needs to travel to Britain after the settlement of case."

The publisher of The Sun has reportedly offered a "full and unequivocal apology" to Harry after admitting to "serious intrusion" into his life.

The News Group Newspapers has also offered to pay the duke "substantial damages". A source has told the BBC that legal fees are estimated to be £10million for both sides in total.

The Duke of Sussex's team has not revealed the details on legal fee figures and the amount they will receive from the media group.