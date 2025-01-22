Prince Harry receives huge amount from UK media group: report

Prince Harry has settled his claim against the UK publisher on Wednesday, the day after his trial to prove allegations of unlawful information gathering was set to begin.

The Duke of Sussex's surprising decision raised questions about how he managed to force an apology out of the UK publisher and how much they will pay him in damages.

However, royal expert Chris Ship turned to X (formerly Twitter) to share his knowledge about the settlement and wrote: "The damages awarded by NGN to Prince Harry are between £10 and £20 million, according to a well placed source.

"But this was not about the money for Harry. He wanted The Sun to admit unlawful activity."

The expert went on writing: "Harry’s legal team say NGN deleted 30 MILLION emails - some after police had started their investigation."

Harry was pursuing the joint case against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) alongside former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson.

On Wednesday morning, the duke’s barrister said the parties had “reached an agreement” and that NGN had offered an “unequivocal apology” and would pay “substantial damages” to Harry.

While it has not yet been confirmed, the sum stretches into a reported “eight-figures”, according to ITV royal correspondent Chris Ship.