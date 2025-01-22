Demi Lovato sets the record straight amid ongoing controversy

Demi Lovato shared sneak peak into her loved-up moments with fiance, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes

Demi Lovato, American singer and songwriter, has addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding misusing the pronouns for the 'other' community.

The 32-year-old opened up with her unwavering support to the non-binary community.

Taking to the Instagram stories, the 32-year-old shared: "If you are trans or non-binary like me, please know that I see you, I feel you, I am with you, you are validated, you are loved and you are not alone."

"No one can take away our identities and no one can tell us who we are or aren't. We will get thru this. I love you."

This comes after Donald Trump ruled that the US will only recognise two sexes - male and female - which are 'not changeable', and demanded officials use the term 'sex' rather than 'gender'.

Days back, the Heart Attack vocalist shared a sneak peak into her loved-up moments with fiance, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.

She went on giving fans a glimpse into their cozy festivities by sharing carousal of photos and videos, on Instagram.

In the heartwarming post, Lovato and Jutes were seen sharing a kiss in front of their beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Another photo featured the couple smiling while holding their three dogs.

“Merry Christmas from our family to yours,” Lovato captioned the post, which garnered a sweet reply from Jutes: “I love u so much baby.”