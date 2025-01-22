Duchess Sophie’s heartfelt words for Prince Harry heal wounds

Duchess Sophie’s heartfelt words for Prince Harry heals wounds

Duchess Sophie appears to have a soft corner not only for Prince William but also for his estranged brother Prince Harry despite the tense situation that the royal family is in.

Sophie, who marked her milestone birthday earlier this week, has grown in her status in the royal family ever since Harry and Meghan Markle exited their senior royal positions in 2020 and then King Charles ascended to the throne.

While the situation had been intense between the royal family and the Sussexes, especially after the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and the release of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Amid the time of crisis, Sophie had made a touching remark and a comforting message for the Duke of Sussex.

Following the vigil of the late Queen Elizabeth, Sophie shared that she felt “just so proud of them” of her children, Lady Louise and James Wessex for their participation.

Prince Edward’s wife added she was also proud of all the cousins” which included William and Harry.

Sophie, who is known to be a “very popular member of the family because she’s easy-going, there's never any drama”, per royal commentator Katie Nicholl.

The expert also claimed that the Duchess of Edinburgh “was among the few people who understood how difficult it was behind-the-scenes, and rumour has it she played a bit of a peacekeeper”.

The resurfaced comments come amid a new crisis as the Duke of Sussex, as his trial against The Sun publishers was delayed at the London High Court. Meanwhile, Harry remains estranged from the royal family.