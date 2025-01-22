Bebe Rexha hires new management after tense rift with former record label

Bebe Rexha, American singer-songwriter, has reportedly parted ways with her record label after more then a decade of working together.

As reported by The Sun, the In the Name of Love hitmaker has cut ties with Warner music label and viewed the decision as a "positive" step after growing "frustrated" with where her career was heading.

"Bebe has become really frustrated about her career so when things reached an impasse with Warner and they said it was best to stop working together, she decided not to fight it," said a music industry insider.

"She has told friends that she wants a fresh start and didn’t feel like she could do it there anyway."

After cutting off the deal, Rexha was removed from the music giant’s website, and both the singer and label unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Her debut album Expectations is her only album to hit music chart on number 33. However, in 2022 the 35-year-old singer took the number one spot with David Guetta on I’m Good (Blue).

Bebe Rexha has also enjoyed significant successful collaborations with Louis Tomlinson’s Back to You, and Meant To Be with Florida Georgia Line. Then latter sold over more than ten million copies in the US and holds the record for the most streamed country song of all-time on Spotify.