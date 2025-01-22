King Charles, Prince William still protecting Prince Harry, Meghan in US

King Charles and Prince William would never want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to suffer in the US despite the never-ending feud between the royal family and the Sussexes.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been receiving warnings about their future in Montecito after Donald Trump took over the charge.

The former working royals are not in the good books of the newly elected US president due to their previous controversial moves against the royals.

He earlier called out Harry for being "disrespectful" towards the Queen and slammed him for "betraying" the monarch.

Now, in conversation with GB, royal expert Sarah Louise Robertson claimed that Trump will take any decisive step against the California-based couple which "upset" King Charles and the Prince of Wales.

She said, "Trump can do anything at the moment, Harry and Meghan are so low down on his list of priorities. At the moment, he won't have given them a thought. But later down the line, if they say something else to upset him, I don't think he would have any qualms."

Sarah highlighted Trump's "love" for the key royal members, which means he "probably wouldn't want to do anything that would cause upset to them."

On the other hand, the royal commentator also warned Harry to worry about his visa application row and 'drugs' confession by stating Trump "doesn't forget things like this, and he may very well do what Biden didn't..."